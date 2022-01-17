NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

NSTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Shares of NSTG opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.33. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.73.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.35 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $366,581.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

