National Bank Financial Comments on TMX Group Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for TMX Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.41. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.60 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$231.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$232.25 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on X. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut TMX Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$151.57.

Shares of TSE X opened at C$127.10 on Monday. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$120.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$7.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$128.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$133.01.

In other news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$133.00 per share, with a total value of C$665,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$77,805,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.68%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

