NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Short Interest Update

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, a growth of 107.9% from the December 15th total of 54,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NeoGames by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NeoGames by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NeoGames stock opened at $24.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.54 million, a PE ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.43. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $73.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. As a group, analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NGMS shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

