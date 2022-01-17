Netflix’s (NFLX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Loop Capital currently has a $700.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price target on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark cut their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $666.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $525.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $616.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $591.70. The stock has a market cap of $232.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 552 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 414 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Netflix by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,031 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Netflix by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $584,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

