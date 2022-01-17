Neural Protocol (NRP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $208.00

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded down 86.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. Neural Protocol has a market capitalization of $302,787.72 and approximately $208.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neural Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Neural Protocol has traded down 85.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neural Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00056471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neural Protocol Coin Profile

Neural Protocol (CRYPTO:NRP) is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world . Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Neural Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neural Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neural Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neural Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neural Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.