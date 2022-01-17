Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Receives $12.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STIM shares. William Blair downgraded Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. cut their price target on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $41,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Cascella bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 1,940.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,312,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 257.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,525,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,612 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 117.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,762,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 952,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,085,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after buying an additional 314,059 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 150,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,230. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $105.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.37.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

