New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Short Interest Update

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the December 15th total of 33,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NVSA remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,922. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. New Vista Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Athanor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 33.2% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 5.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 70.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in New Vista Acquisition by 26.3% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

