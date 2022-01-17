New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Universal in the second quarter worth $201,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Universal by 7.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal in the third quarter valued at $288,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal by 4.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Universal by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal stock opened at $57.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.71. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $453.96 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.70%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 78.79%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.