New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,595 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of PGT Innovations worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 32.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 19.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter worth $402,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE PGTI opened at $21.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 1.45.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $92,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

