New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,803 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 20.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $942,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $129,442.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.31 per share, for a total transaction of $78,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,722 shares of company stock worth $1,754,753 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $80.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.29 and its 200 day moving average is $70.62. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $381.52 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 80.02% and a net margin of 31.96%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

