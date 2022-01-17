New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,009 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $20.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

EPAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

