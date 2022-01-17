NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Acquired by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 272,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,322 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,805,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 29,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NXE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.61. 154,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,430. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NXE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday. upped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

