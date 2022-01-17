Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the December 15th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS NJDCY traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $26.93. 115,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.79. Nidec has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Nidec had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

