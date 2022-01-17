NinePointTwo Capital LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,287,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574,171 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 55.5% of NinePointTwo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. NinePointTwo Capital LLC owned 0.66% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $143,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,584,000 after buying an additional 3,381,064 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 804.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 822,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,486,000 after buying an additional 731,762 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,170,000. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,235,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,469,000 after buying an additional 550,261 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $61.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,941,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,700. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.80. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $64.15.

