NinePointTwo Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 19.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 30.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 34.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 26,413 shares during the period. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

In other SuRo Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Allison Green acquired 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $74,773.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday.

SSSS stock remained flat at $$12.91 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 762,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,270. SuRo Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 10,823.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 46.2%. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.15%.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS).

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.