NinePointTwo Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 27,274 Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TALK. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Italk during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Italk in the second quarter worth $29,813,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Italk in the second quarter worth $110,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Italk in the second quarter worth $1,247,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Italk in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Italk alerts:

In related news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $2,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Italk in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Italk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.89.

TALK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,750. Italk Inc has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Italk Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.