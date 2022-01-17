NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock Holdings Raised by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,510,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NiSource by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,683 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,287,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,048,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,592,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,283 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $28.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

