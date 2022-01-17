Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 16,925 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 278,873 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $47,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $346,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,839 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.64.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,868 shares of company stock worth $3,562,297 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,831,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,995,540. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.84. The company has a market cap of $276.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.