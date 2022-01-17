Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 8,448 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.7% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $88,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,399,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $331.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,868,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,074,939. The stock has a market cap of $923.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.23. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.16 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total transaction of $26,356,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total value of $42,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 616,640 shares of company stock valued at $204,690,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

