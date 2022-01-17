Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 4,501 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Chevron by 238.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.96. 13,281,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,278,100. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $84.57 and a 12-month high of $129.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 475,801 shares of company stock valued at $55,502,677. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

