Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 59,743 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 913,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,743 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $22,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vertiv by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Vertiv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Vertiv by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

VRT traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.29. The company had a trading volume of 92,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,210. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

