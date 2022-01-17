NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,469 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $247,000.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.54.

GoDaddy stock opened at $76.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.89. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

