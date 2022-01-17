NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $3.93 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 75.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,563 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Shares of KMB opened at $143.20 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

