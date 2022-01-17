NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $4.32 Million Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 572.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DBX. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Dropbox stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $261,555.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,593 shares of company stock worth $1,967,439. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

