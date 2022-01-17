NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,985 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,365,000 after buying an additional 828,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,629,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,973,000 after buying an additional 391,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,901,000 after buying an additional 144,729 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,292,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,251,000 after buying an additional 307,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,410,000 after acquiring an additional 833,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $26.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.67. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.21%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $503,100 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

