NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 17,009 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,009 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY opened at $53.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.16%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

