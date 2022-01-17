NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,003.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Benchmark assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $316.12 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $192.76 and a one year high of $373.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.48 and its 200 day moving average is $309.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

