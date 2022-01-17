North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.51 Million

Equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will report $146.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.60 million to $147.42 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $104.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year sales of $522.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $517.14 million to $525.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $596.14 million, with estimates ranging from $576.42 million to $616.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover North American Construction Group.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on NOA. Maxim Group lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

NOA opened at $15.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $465.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.51. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,651,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,255,000 after acquiring an additional 126,825 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 170,887 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 65.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 330,417 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 738,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 59,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 188,600 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on North American Construction Group (NOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.