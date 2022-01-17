Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stake Raised by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.75.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $403.45. The company had a trading volume of 936,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.16. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

