NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Short Interest Down 49.2% in December

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,500 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the December 15th total of 526,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS NWHUF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 42,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,370. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $12.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0522 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.97%.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.