Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.69 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will report earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.53). Norwegian Cruise Line reported earnings of ($2.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year earnings of ($7.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.59) to ($7.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.35) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. FMR LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 25.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 53.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 18,672 shares during the period. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

