NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:XSNX opened at $0.31 on Monday. NovAccess Global has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

Get NovAccess Global alerts:

NovAccess Global Company Profile

NovAccess Global, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients. The company was founded on February 25, 1997 and is headquartered in Chesterland, OH.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NovAccess Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovAccess Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.