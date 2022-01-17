Novacoin (NVC) Price Down 22.4% This Week

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 28% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Novacoin has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $266,406.03 and approximately $775.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,085.08 or 0.99995636 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00091331 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00031622 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00038326 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.20 or 0.00722787 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.