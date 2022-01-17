NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Short Interest Up 40.0% in December

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRXP traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.36. 610,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,950. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 42,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 23,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,197.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 39,580 shares in the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

