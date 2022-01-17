NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Short Interest Up 40.0% in December

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:NRXP traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.36. 610,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,950. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71.
NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
