Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.44% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NOM opened at $14.45 on Monday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.