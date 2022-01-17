nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in nVent Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in nVent Electric by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in nVent Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

nVent Electric stock opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

