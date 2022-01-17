O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,388 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Amundi bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,330,000 after purchasing an additional 674,553 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585,399 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQV opened at $247.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IQV. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.35.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

