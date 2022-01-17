O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 775.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,255 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 57,888.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

City Office REIT stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $871.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.