O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 5,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total value of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $9,095,576. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DECK. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.50.

NYSE DECK opened at $323.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $384.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $276.70 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

