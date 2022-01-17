O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $379.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.52. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

