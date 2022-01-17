Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) PT Raised to $180.00 at Truist Securities

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.61 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.25.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $138.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.65. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $140.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. The company had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

