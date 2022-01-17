Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $465.05 Million

Brokerages expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to report $465.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $461.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $469.00 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $424.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE OII traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.80. 615,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,690. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 3.31.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $155,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Oceaneering International by 111.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,561,000 after buying an additional 2,688,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oceaneering International by 189.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after buying an additional 884,814 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,334,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,099,000 after purchasing an additional 759,957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,700,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 52.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,213,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 419,890 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

