OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives $25.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on OCFC. Stephens lowered OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

OCFC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.04. 166,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,720. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.99.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 3,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 261,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at $301,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,177,000 after purchasing an additional 350,137 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at $240,000. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

