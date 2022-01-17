OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of OCI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €23.50 ($26.70) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OCI from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OCI in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCINF opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60. OCI has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $29.10.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

