Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $27.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $147.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

