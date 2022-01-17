Oikos Price Reaches $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, Oikos has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $740,227.74 and approximately $3,379.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00062003 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00070149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.09 or 0.07627090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,624.69 or 0.99967100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00069039 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007817 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

