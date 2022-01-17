Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at $513,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 37.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 71.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 108,922 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORI opened at $26.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.86. Old Republic International has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

