Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Buys 27,000 Shares of ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £22,140 ($30,052.94).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 31st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 13,001 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £10,530.81 ($14,294.57).

On Thursday, December 23rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 5,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £3,750 ($5,090.27).

On Monday, December 20th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 3,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £2,190 ($2,972.72).

On Thursday, December 16th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 6,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £4,380 ($5,945.43).

On Tuesday, December 14th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 12,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £8,760 ($11,890.86).

On Friday, December 3rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 18,287 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £12,983.77 ($17,624.23).

On Friday, October 29th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 29,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £21,460 ($29,129.90).

Shares of LON:ULS opened at GBX 83.40 ($1.13) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £54.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. ULS Technology plc has a 12-month low of GBX 66.21 ($0.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 104 ($1.41). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 75.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 76.61.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

