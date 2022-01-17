Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Open Lending posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

LPRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. 737,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42. Open Lending has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In related news, insider Charles D. Jehl acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $849,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,103,313 over the last 90 days. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,693,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,744 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737,570 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 36.9% in the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,902,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,702,000 after purchasing an additional 781,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 464.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.