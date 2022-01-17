Oppenheimer Weighs in on Comcast Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Comcast in a report released on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the cable giant will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $51.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $54.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

